Mariota and Titans fall 14-7 in AFC divisional contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee TItans fell 14-7, in a AFC divisional contest against the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills have been one of the surprise stories of the 2019 football season, the victory today propelled them to a 4-1 record through week five of the NFL season.
Buffalo’s defense didn’t make things easy for Mariota, he was sacked five times throughout the afternoon despite the return of NFL All-Pro tackle Taylor Lewan back in the lineup after serving a four game suspension.
The Bills out-gained the Titans 313-252 despite 11 penalties for 78 yards.
Mariota completed 13 of his 22 passing attempts for 183 yards with no touchdowns and interceptions.
The loss dropped the Titans to 2-3 on the season, next up will be a road contest against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 13.
