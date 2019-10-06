Maki Pitolo falls in UFC debut

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -After earning a UFC contract earlier this year on Dana White’s Tuesday night Contender Series, Nanakuli’s Maki Pitolo (12-4) fell in his UFC debut in a unanimous decision loss to Australia’s Callan Potter (11-8), on the under-card of UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia.
Both fighters survived heavy exchanges early in the first round, however neither was able to significantly hurt the other over the course of the three round bout.
Pitolo, managed to land more significant strikes, but an early take-down and a dominant top position throughout majority of the third round gave Potter the edge in the judges scorecards.
With the loss Pitolo moves to 12-5 in his professional career and 0-1 in the UFC.
