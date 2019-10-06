Juvenile accused of ramming stolen car into 3 police vehicles

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A juvenile is in custody accused of driving a stolen car, then ramming it into three police squad cars.
Honolulu Police said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday in Chinatown.
The juvenile allegedly refused to get out of the stolen car after being approached by officers.
He then slammed into the squad cars causing damage, according to police.
Authorities could not release additional details about the suspect because of his age.
