HFD: Family dog escapes 2-alarm house fire in Kalihi

KALIHI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu firefighters are investigating a two-alarm house fire on Kilohi Street just after 7 Saturday night.
Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the back of the two-story home.
HFD said three males and a female were not home at the time. Their family dog escaped when crews got inside the home, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished just after 8 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and damage estimates were not immediately available.
Officials said the home had working smoke alarms, but did not have fire sprinklers. HFD says it will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. They say it is the most effective way to protect property and safeguard lives from a fire.
This story may be updated.
