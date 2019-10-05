Trade winds begin to fade as we head into the weekend

Trade winds have dominated this first week of October. By Sunday our winds will slow down and change direction.
Why the slow down? Passing fronts to the north will weaken our high pressure fan. This will mean muggy weather and cloud build up during the afternoon after daytime heating.
We are still expecting passing showers but less ‘showery’ clouds then transitioning to more pop up showers after daytime heating. As the high pressure fan breaks down the lighter winds will take over through Tuesday. A front then nears Kauai on Sunday evening bringing along with it not too many changes but at most some clouds, sprinkles and slightly cooler temperatures to the Garden Isle. For the rest of us, it will still be warm, a little more muggy and with the heat possible interior showers developing.
Let’s talk surf....The NWS has a small craft advisory up. Moderate choppy surf will persist along east facing shores through the remainder of the work week due to strong trade winds. East shore surf will trend down over the weekend through early next week as the trades diminish.
Surf will trend up Saturday as a small short period north- northeast swell fills in and a longer period northwest swell begins to arrive. The northwest swell will build to moderate size and gradually shift around to the north through the remainder of the weekend into early next week. Have a wonderful weekend filled with aloha.
