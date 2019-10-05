Trade winds begin to fade as we head into the weekend

We are still expecting passing showers but less ‘showery’ clouds then transitioning to more pop up showers after daytime heating. As the high pressure fan breaks down the lighter winds will take over through Tuesday. A front then nears Kauai on Sunday evening bringing along with it not too many changes but at most some clouds, sprinkles and slightly cooler temperatures to the Garden Isle. For the rest of us, it will still be warm, a little more muggy and with the heat possible interior showers developing.