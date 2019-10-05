Several schools see proficiency rates in math fall to single digits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just 3% of Waianae High juniors tested proficient in math last school year, from 11% the year before.
At Nanakuli High, 6% of juniors were considered proficient in grade level math.
At Kau High, it was 8%.
The startlingly low figures come during a year when student performance overall in math and language arts remained stubbornly flat, despite significant efforts aimed at boosting student achievement.
The Education Department released its school-by-school performance reports this week, acknowledging that there’s much work left to do to boost student achievement across the system.
The reports are designed to help parents and educators gauge whether a school is making progress.
And for a number of high schools this year, the answer was no.
Baldwin High on Maui, for example, saw its percentage of juniors proficient in math drop by 9 percentage points to 20%. Meanwhile, 48% of juniors were proficient in language arts, from 58%.
At Mililani High, 39% of students tested proficient in math, from 48% the year before.
And Campbell High saw a decline in math proficiency to 22%, from 26% the year before.
Other metrics were also disappointing.
The Education Department hasn’t been able to decrease the percentage of students overall who are absent for 15 days or more each school year. That figure has stood at 15% for two years.
The achievement gap for low-income students, English language learners and students in Special Education also hasn’t narrowed overall.
Schools Superintendent Christine Kishimoto helped present the performance data to the Board of Education this week. She noted that there are some bright spots, including the increase in the number of students taking college credit courses while still in high school.
“We have well-coordinated, effective strategies to ensure that students have improved access to college and career readiness and success, and our measurements in this area show the positive results of these efforts,” Kishimoto said, in a news release.
“We have work that we need to continue to deliver on through our school design efforts to ensure equity of access to highly engaging, rigorous school models that will lead to the acceleration of results for all students.”
