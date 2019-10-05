Search continues in Windward Oahu for missing man

Search continues in Windward Oahu for missing man
Family says he may be emotionally distraught and are worried for his well-being. (Source: (Image: HPD))
By HNN Staff | September 27, 2019 at 1:54 PM HST - Updated October 5 at 10:30 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Search crews are out in Windward Oahu this weekend looking for a missing man.

Nicholas Tachino’s car was found near the Olomana Trail last week.

The 51-year-old was last seen in the Airport Industrial Park area on Sept. 23.

Family says he may be emotionally distraught and are worried for his well-being.

Saturday search crews set up a base camp at Maunawili Park.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.