Search continues in Windward Oahu for missing man

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Search crews are out in Windward Oahu this weekend looking for a missing man.
Nicholas Tachino’s car was found near the Olomana Trail last week.
The 51-year-old was last seen in the Airport Industrial Park area on Sept. 23.
Family says he may be emotionally distraught and are worried for his well-being.
Saturday search crews set up a base camp at Maunawili Park.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
