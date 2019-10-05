No. 11 Wahine host pair of Big West opponents over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 11th-ranked University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (12-1, 2-0 Big West) returns home this weekend to host their Big West home opener against UC Irvine (3-12, 0-3 Big West ) on Friday, Oct. 4 and Cal State Fullerton (8-6, 0-3 Big West) on Saturday, Oct. 5.
After a near two week long road trip, the friendly confines of the Stan Sheriff Center couldn’t come soon enough for the Rainbow Wahine, who haven’t lost a match at home during the 2019 season.
The 'Bows opened up conference play last weekend with wins against CSUN and Long Beach State in enemy territory, and will kick off their home conference schedule Oct. 4. against the Anteaters.
Wahine head coach Robyn Ah Mow believes the teams early success this season has been due to their versatility and depth across the roster.
“I said this in the beginning we have a lot of players that can do the job," said Ah Mow earlier this week. "Even people on the bench can come in and they can give us a little a spark.”
Senior outside hitter Mckenna Ross, has been one of those players that has contributed to the teams success in a reserve role.
According to Ross, entering the game in a reserve position allows her to see the flow of the match from a different mental perspective.
“Sometimes I feel like its easier to come off the bench," said Ross. "You kind of don’t have that pressure and you kind of have a different feel for the game before it even begins, I sometimes like it that way.”
The Wahine have been hosting block parties all this season dominating opponents at the net to a tune of 144.5-96.0. The ratio is the best the program has had since 2015.
In the absence of Oregon transfer Jolie Rasmussen, freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig has continued to emerge as a breakout star this year, leading the Wahine with 158 kills.
The Wahine’s pair of Big West Conference games this weekend will both begin at 7:00 p.m.
Prior to Saturday’s match against the Titans, the Rainbow Wahine will hold their annual Alumnae Game at 4:30 p.m. where members of the 1979 AIAW National Championship team will be honored celebrating their 40th anniversary of their national title.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.