Multiple agencies search for swimmer missing off Molokai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard, Maui Police Department, Navy and other agencies are searching for a missing swimmer off Molokai.
The swimmer is identified 66-year-old Carl Steffler.
Authorities said Steffler was last spotted on security footage Thursday swimming about 750 yards off Kaunakakai. The footage shows that he never returned to shore.
Steffler’s belongings were found at the Kaunakakai pier on Thursday night.
He’s described as 6-foot-2, and weighing 210 pounds.
Anyone with information on him is asked to call 842-2600.
