If you’ve got room in your heart, the Humane Society needs room in its shelter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society has so many animals right now, it’s waiving adoption fees.
The shelter says there are over 50 dogs and more than a hundred cats looking for a loving home.
You can take home a pet for free ― except for puppies under 6 months old.
“We’ve been a little bit surprised by how many dogs there are and so in some ways just calling on the community to really come down and if they’ve been thinking about adopting and kind of waiting, waiting for a decision ― now’s the time," said Daniel Roselle, of the Hawaiian Humane Society.
The humane society says there are a variety of dog and cat breeds available. Just head to the Moilili Campus to meet the animals.
The shelter is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
