Gabriel struggles in 27-24 loss to Cincinnati

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillon Gabriel and the No. 18 UCF Knights fell for the second time in 2019, on the road against Cincinnati 27-24.
The win propelled the Bearcats into a tie with Temple for first place in the AAC’s East Division.
Former Mililani Trojan Dillon Gabriel threw three interceptions in the game as the potent Knight offense mustered just eight points in the second half.
Gabriel finished the game completing 25 of his 46 passing attempts for 297 yards and one touchdown to go along with the three turnovers.
The loss ended UCF’s 20-game winning streak in AAC play that dated back to the 2016 season.
Gabriel and the Knights will have a bye next week, before hosting East Carolina on Oct. 19.
