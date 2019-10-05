Friday night prep scoreboard

Crusaders receiver Koali Nishigaya runs into the endzone during first quarter against Farrington. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Kainoa Carlson | October 4, 2019 at 10:40 PM HST - Updated October 4 at 10:40 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scoringlive’s #1 St. Louis Crusaders extended their winning streak to 34 games with a dominating 41-7 win on the road against the #15 Farrington Governors.

Crusaders quarterback Jayden De Laura tossed for 377 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Matthew Sykes added 159 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns.

On the outer islands a pair of top ten teams also secured big victories to remain undefeated on the season.

Here is a look at how prep teams fared on Friday night.

#1 Saint Louis (7-0-0) 41

#13 Farrington (2-5-0) 7

#6 Hilo (7-0-0) 56

Honoka’a (2-5-0) 6

#7 Lahainaluna (6-1-0) 31

KS-Maui (4-2-0) 17

#8 Moanalua (7-0-0) 33

Radford (0-6-0) 13

#15 Kamehameha (2-5-0)

Waianae (1-6-0)

Kaimuki (6-2-0) 56

Mckinley (1-7-0) 7

Roosevelt (6-1-0) 33

Kalaheo (0-8-0) 0

Kealakehe (4-3-0) 21

Keaau (2-4-0) 0

Nanakuli (5-3-0) 14

Kaiser (7-1-0) 45

KS-Hawaii (7-2-0) 49

Kau (2-3-0) 8

