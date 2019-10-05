Friday night prep scoreboard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scoringlive’s #1 St. Louis Crusaders extended their winning streak to 34 games with a dominating 41-7 win on the road against the #15 Farrington Governors.
Crusaders quarterback Jayden De Laura tossed for 377 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Matthew Sykes added 159 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns.
On the outer islands a pair of top ten teams also secured big victories to remain undefeated on the season.
Here is a look at how prep teams fared on Friday night.
#1 Saint Louis (7-0-0) 41
#13 Farrington (2-5-0) 7
#6 Hilo (7-0-0) 56
Honoka’a (2-5-0) 6
#7 Lahainaluna (6-1-0) 31
KS-Maui (4-2-0) 17
#8 Moanalua (7-0-0) 33
Radford (0-6-0) 13
#15 Kamehameha (2-5-0)
Waianae (1-6-0)
Kaimuki (6-2-0) 56
Mckinley (1-7-0) 7
Roosevelt (6-1-0) 33
Kalaheo (0-8-0) 0
Kealakehe (4-3-0) 21
Keaau (2-4-0) 0
Nanakuli (5-3-0) 14
Kaiser (7-1-0) 45
KS-Hawaii (7-2-0) 49
Kau (2-3-0) 8
