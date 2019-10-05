Friday night prep scoreboard

The University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team (12-1, 2-0 Big West) returns to action to host their Big West home opener against UC Irvine (3-12, 0-3 Big West ) on Friday, Oct. 4 and Cal State Fullerton (8-6, 0-3 Big West) on Saturday, Oct. 5. Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m.