City provides update on senior housing development at site of former Aiea sugar mill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday Mayor Kirk Caldwell joined by Honolulu City Council Chair Emeritus Ron Menor, and officials from EAH Housing to provide an update on the development of senior housing on 3.44 acres of land at the former ‘Aiea sugar mill site.
The new development will feature 140 units for seniors 62 years of age or older in a three-story building.
The majority of units will be dedicated to seniors with incomes at or below 60% of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) area median income (AMI) levels for the City and County of Honolulu.
Mayor Caldwell said the AMI is $50,640.
“There is a huge demand, the problem is the supply,” Caldwell said at the Saturday news conference.
The city and EAH Housing recently agreed to the terms of a Development Agreement and lease for the project, which will be known as the Halewiliko Highlands.
