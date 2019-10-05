City to install signage with real-time arrival, departure details at 4 bus stops

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Real-time digital signs will be installed at four bus stops on Oahu in the coming weeks as part of an $18,000 pilot project.
The displays will give passengers the status of upcoming bus routes and arrival times in real-time.
They’ll also announce bus and arrival times for the visually impaired, announce delays to each bus route, and display special messaging in the event of an emergency.
Bus riders will see the new signs at the following bus stops:
- Kawa Street and Mehana Street
- Kamehameha Highway and Kaonohi Street
- Likelike Highway and School Street
- Waianae Transit Center
