Woman hospitalized on Hawaii Island after near drowning

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A woman in her 60s was hospitalized after a near drowning on Hawaii Island Thursday.
First responders rushed to Mahukona Beach Park just after 1 p.m.
It was reported that the woman who was snorkeling was spotted face down in the water.
Officials brought her to shore where she was then taken to North Kohala Hospital in extremely critical condition.
Additional details were unavailable.
