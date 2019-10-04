UH Maui campus closed for the rest of the day following anonymous threat

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - School officials decided to close the University of Hawaii Maui Campus Friday after an anonymous threat was made.
The school administration alerted the university community with text and emails Friday morning.
The email said, “At about 6 this morning, Maui Police received an anonymous threat to the campus through a 911 call. Police are investigating and as a precautionary measure, the college will increase security patrols on campus today.”
The email alert went out around 9:30 a.m.
University officials later confirmed the closure of the campus just after 11 a.m.
The email continued on, saying anyone with safety concerns should contact campus security at 984-3255, or call 911.
So far, its unknown if anyone has been arrested in connection to the threat.
