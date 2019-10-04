A suspected brothel in St. Louis Heights is raided by authorities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities zeroed in on a St. Louis Heights home suspected of operating as a brothel.
The duplex on Kalaepohaku Street was raided by the Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday.
No arrest were made, but the investigation was sparked by complaints from several neighbors.
The prosecutor’s office said evidence showed that the illegal activity may have moved to the home after a Kakaako massage parlor was previously shut down.
“Neighbors were alarmed,” Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto said. “Strange men were showing up at the property at all hours of the day and night. As news of the business spread, anger in the community intensified. People wanted us to respond, and we have.”
Officials say they believe the suspected illegal activity has stopped.
The Prosecutor’s Office is issuing nuisance abatement warnings to massage parlors and relaxation spas believed to be operating as a cover for prostitution.
Officials say at least seven of those businesses in Honolulu closed in 2019.
