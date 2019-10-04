Surveillance video captured gunman’s attack near busy Kalihi intersection

The man who allegedly tried to kill his ex-girlfriend at a Kalihi bus stop over the weekend has been indicted. (Source: Alert Alarm Hawaii)
By Allyson Blair | October 3, 2019 at 5:35 PM HST

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly-obtained surveillance video shows the terrifying attack that played out at a bus stop near Sand Island on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., security cameras from a nearby business captured the encounter.

Theodore Kim is accused of repeatedly firing a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend along Nimitz Highway. Court records revealed the woman had just left church.

The video shows a man in a yellow shirt walking along the fence towards a bus stop on Nimitz Highway. In his left hand he’s carrying a long object ― what appears to be a sawed-off shotgun.

From behind, the man approaches a woman sitting on the bench. When she realizes someone’s there, she quickly stands up and backs away.

The man sits on the bench for a moment, and places what appears to be the gun beside him before getting up and charging at the woman.

Witnesses told police the suspect fired three blasts from a 12-gauge shotgun.

In the video, you can see the woman drop her dog as she runs into traffic, taking cover behind a car.

She escaped unharmed. In the meantime, two vehicles were hit by gunfire.

As the video continues, the man can be seen jogging away, still holding what appears to be a gun.

Kim was indicted on attempted murder charges and firearms violations Thursday morning. A judge set his bail at $1 million.

