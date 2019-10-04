New Foodland Farms in Pearl City to feature okazuya, burrito stations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodland is closing its Pearl City store Sunday as it prepares to open a new Foodland Farms nearby.
The Foodland Farms at Pearl City Gateway Center on Kuala Street ― in the space where Babies "R" Us used to be ― will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 30.
The 45,000-square-foot store will feature hot and cold bars, and okazuya and burrito stations.
Foodland said employees at the Pearl City store will be transferred to the new Foodland Farms. The company is also looking for candidates for various positions.
For more information, go to Foodland.com.
