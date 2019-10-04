Mike D’Antoni and Doc Rivers address media following exhibition in Hawai’i

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NBA continues to grow in popularity across the world and no matter where the league travels to play, fans will follow.
Los Angeles Clippers head Coach Doc Rivers has brought the Clippers to Honolulu for the past three training camps allowing local basketball fans to enjoy the NBA in person.
Although the outcome against the Houston Rockets isn’t what Rivers and the Clippers were hoping for, he was still appreciative of the experience that 2018 NBA MVP James Harden gave to the Hawai’i hoop fans and some of his Clippers rookies.
“That wasn’t the show we wanted to give them,” said Rivers following Thursday night’s 109-96 loss at the Stan Sheriff Center. “But it was still great for the fans, we have been coming here for the last three years and to bring in a team like Houston and have them play James a lot was great for the fans and honestly it was great for us.”
Prior to the game Harden was expected to play between 20-25 minutes in their exhibition against Los Angeles.
However Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni choose to play Harden significant minutes in the first half and the whole third quarter, much to the delight of the sold out Stan Sheriff Center.
“He loves to play,” said D’Antoni. " He feels the moment and that’s the good thing about James he just loves to play basketball and it’s hard to get him off the court."
