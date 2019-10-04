Maui man accused of threatening driver with a machete

Maui man accused of threatening driver with a machete
(Source: HNN Graphics)
By HNN Staff | October 3, 2019 at 4:24 PM HST - Updated October 3 at 4:35 PM

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of holding a machete to a driver’s neck on Maui is out on bail.

Police say 37-year-old John Kahaialii was arguing with the victim around 9:30 Wednesday night on Kahekili Highway in Waihee.

Witnesses say Kahaialii punched the victim who was seated in his car before holding up the blade.

Police charged Kahaialii for breaking into a vehicle and terroristic threatening.

Kahaialii was released after posting $2,000 bail.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.