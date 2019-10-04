Maui man accused of threatening driver with a machete

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of holding a machete to a driver’s neck on Maui is out on bail.
Police say 37-year-old John Kahaialii was arguing with the victim around 9:30 Wednesday night on Kahekili Highway in Waihee.
Witnesses say Kahaialii punched the victim who was seated in his car before holding up the blade.
Police charged Kahaialii for breaking into a vehicle and terroristic threatening.
Kahaialii was released after posting $2,000 bail.
