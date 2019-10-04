Major rail preparation work to kick off on Dillingham Blvd. next month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rail officials say construction on Dillingham Boulevard is about to accelerate dramatically ― with hundreds of workers on the strip up to 20 hours a day.
Beginning in mid-November, a contractor will kick off work by widening the road and relocating overhead wires to clear the way for construction of the guideway.
HART is promising to keep the busy road open continuously ― and not disrupt bus schedules or pedestrian access.
“This is all so delicate in terms of the traffic and transit service being maintained that any other party that wants to do work at the same time could be very disruptive," Wes Frysztacki, city transportation director, told the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board.
Added HART construction manager John Moore: “We need to work in concert with all these other projects making sure we don’t step on each other.”
Rail officials also emphasized the benefits to the community from the project, which will not only include access to the 22-mile rail system, but a widened Dillingham Boulevard, landscaping, underground utilities, and new housing and commercial opportunities along the route.
Officials say the intense schedule is needed so guideway construction toward Downtown from Middle Street can begin next summer and be completed by 2025.
They say the acceleration won’t cost more money because of the reduced time it takes.
