Lighter winds and drier conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet and breezy trade wind weather pattern continues, the unsettled breezy and showery weather conditions will continue through Friday afternoon. Wind speeds will diminish towards light and variable from Saturday through Tuesday with a drying trend across the state. Gentle easterly trade winds return on Wednesday with more typical isolated to scattered windward and mauka showers. Cooler temperature trends remain in the seven day forecast.
The small surf along the north facing shores will likely have surf start to trend higher on Saturday with a small bump from the northwest. Then a series of increasing back-to-back north-northwest to north swells reaches the exposed north facing shores of all islands Sunday through Monday when it finally peaks with a 6 foot swell at 12 seconds. A series of small south-southwest swells will continue through early next week.
