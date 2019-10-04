If can, can! Annual ’Canstruction’ event coming to Kahala Mall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend, teams will work together to 'can-struct’ amazing works of art out of canned goods at Kahala Mall.
The annual Canstruction competition will take place Saturday.
Four teams are challenged with coming up with a sculpture made out of canned goods. This year’s theme is showcasing what makes Hawaii special.
The competition is a family favorite event every year, drawing curious onlookers while helping to feed Hawaii’s hungry.
AIA Honolulu, which puts on the event, says its collected 394,805 pounds of canned goods since the competition began. That’s enough food to make 310,870 meals.
Local architects will begin building the sculptures around 9 a.m.
Families are invited to stop by and vote for their fan favorites until Oct. 12. Votes can be cast by dropping off canned goods in the corresponding bins of the structure.
There will also be special keiki display. At the end of the day, the Keiki Display will be dissembled and taken to the Hawaii Foodbank.
