Hawaii police: Nearly 600 traffic citations recently issued near Mauna Kea campsite

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -New figures were released on the police operations at the base of Mauna Kea where TMT opponents remain.
Hawaii County police say that they’ve issued nearly 600 traffic citations since last Thursday.
Of those, 291 of those were for speeding; 136 were “regulatory” in nature; and the remainder were for things like not using seatbelts, tint that was too dark, no driver’s licence or an “unsafe vehicle.”
Police say no parking citations were issued in spite of no parking signs that went up along the highway in the area.
Police say they’ll continue their enhanced enforcement for the duration of the protest, to keep both protesters and drivers safe.
These citation numbers are released as the cost for law enforcement continues to rise.
