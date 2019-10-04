Dump truck rolls over on the side of Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A traffic jam made the Friday morning commute dreadful for some nearing Halawa.
Traffic was backed up after a truck rolled over on the side of the Moanalua Freeway.
At one point, all lanes but one were closed before 9 a.m. in the westbound direction prior to the Aiea off.
The truck landed on the right shoulder of the freeway. EMS among other emergency crews responded.
Early reports indicate that the boom of the truck released while the driver was heading west. The boom snagged a tree, uprooted it and resulted in a rollover.
The truck sustained heavy damage. As of 10 a.m., the far right lane remained closed.
No major injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
