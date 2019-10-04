Brush fire prompts closures on Hawaii Island’s southern end

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters are responding to a brush fire that’s prompted closures in Ka’u.
The fire is burning along South Point Road.
Officials said the fire began in the overnight hours.
The boat ramp and Ka Lae Cliffs are closed due to the fire, officials said. South Point Road to Green Sands Beach was also closed.
It’s unknown how large the fire is at this time. No structures are threatened.
