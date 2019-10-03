Test results show a spike in drug use among Hawaii workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -New numbers shows that more workers across Hawaii are using amphetamine and cocaine.
Diagnostic Laboratory Services, which does quarterly workforce drug testing, says it saw a 27-percent increase in the use of amphetamines over last year.
There was an even higher jump in cocaine use, posting a 46-percent year-to-year jump.
Diagnostic Labs also detected a 70-percent increase in the use of synthetic urine from last year. It’s often used to try and mask the presence of drugs.
And as for marijuana, the lab found no significant changes in its usage as compared to 2018.
The numbers usually reflect the results of about 7,000 to 10,000 drug tests.
