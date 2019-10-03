Suspected fentanyl dealer triggers massive raid at Honolulu highrise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police SWAT officers were covered from head to toe in hazardous materials suits as they entered the Marco Polo Condominiums on Wednesday morning.
And crews from the Honolulu Fire Department and paramedics with Emergency Medical Services were on standby while the search warrant was executed.
After the apartment was deemed safe, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations, state narcotics officers and Honolulu Police officers went in to search the unit.
The raid followed a tip that a resident may have been distributing fentanyl, a powerful prescription opioid the Centers for Disease Control describes as being 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Fentanyl is used in various forms ― patch, powder, and liquid ― and can be fatal if touched or inhaled.
“As a precaution, for the safety of our personnel, anytime there’s a report of Fentanyl, that can be in a residence or a business, we’re always going to do that. We’re always going to take precautions,” said deputy Special Agent in Charge Lucy Cabral, of HSI.
Fentanyl abuse is a growing problem nationwide. Much of it is important from China.
Last year, Hawaii had nine deaths attributed to fentanyl abuse.
No one was arrested Wednesday from the Marco Polo operation, but Hawaii News Now cameras caught law enforcement bringing out items in bags and boxes.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.