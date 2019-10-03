Macfarlane to headline Bellator’s return to Hawai’i Dec. 21 at the Blaisdell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today Bellator and Hawai’i’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane made it official, the ‘Pineapple Princess’ is coming home.
Macfarlane confirmed today that the promotion will return to Honolulu on Saturday, December 21st at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.
Bellator, has established itself as one of the premiere mixed martial arts fighting organizations on the planet, and Macfarlane has been one of it’s its most influential champions.
“I’m so excited to come home,” said Macfarlane in a text message to Hawaii News Now’s Kainoa Carlson. “If you thought last Bellator Hawai’i was crazy wait till you see what we have planned this year.”
Macfarlane will defend her Women’s Flyweight World Title against Kate Jackson in the main event on Dec. 21st.
Ilima-Lei is undefeated throughout her professional career with a record of 10-0, most recently defeating Veta Arteaga back in April at Bellator 220 via third-round TKO.
Macfarlane’s second title defense on home-soil will also feature, the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals with A.J. McKee battling Derek Campos.
Tickets to Bellator Hawai’i are scheduled to go on sale Friday October 11th.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.