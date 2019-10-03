Local Connection: Approval Ratings of Politicians and HPD Leadership

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Last week’s poll results in the Honolulu star-Advertiser sent an alarming message: The people of Hawaii have no faith in the current leadership of this island and the state.
Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed disapprove of how Mayor Caldwell and Governor Ige are doing their jobs. The Honolulu council and state legislature do even worse with disapproval over 60 percent.
It's easy to see why people are so fed up. It's a long list – with homeless and unaffordable housing probably at the top – and the uneasy feeling that the feds are close to revealing even more corruption.
The one hopeful note is the confidence the public shows in our police department, with an approval rating over 60 percent.
This is a direct reflection of the new leadership in the department under chief Susan Ballard. She clearly has zero tolerance for corruption or favoritism and has a refreshing honesty and frankness about the department's challenges.
Luckily for the career politicians in this state Ballard doesn't seem to have any ambitions for elective office. At least not yet.
We can only hope that disenchantment does not lead to more apathy – which is probably what got us into this sorry state in the first place.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.