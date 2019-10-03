Howard Hughes gains approval for their latest luxury highrise in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Community Development Authority Wednesday approved Howard Hughes Corp.'s latest highrise in Kakaako.
By 7-0 vote, the HCDA’s board gave the go-head to the 400-foot tall Victoria Place project on Ala Moana at the former site of the Ward Warehouse retail complex.
“We’re really thankful to the HCDA, the board and the staff for getting through the process really efficiently," said Todd Apo, senior vice president of community development at Howard Hughes.
But to get the development permit, the Hawaii Community Development Authority is requiring the developer to build 44 affordable units at another location in Kakaako.
The HCDA said Howard Hughes has to start construction of those 44 affordable units -- along with its backlog of more than 60 other affordable units it owes the state from other projects -- before it can get its foundation permit.
The project, located across from Kewalo Basin, is located between the Waiea highrise and a park.
At the HCDA meeting, several Kakaako residents said they were concerned that the developer is balking on its promises to develop that park and other open spaces.
“So they put in a lawn, they put in some trees but it’s not a usable park. The only time they use it is when they have a rice festival or some other festival," said Kakaako resident Eric Yamaura.
But the developer said building parks and open areas will take some time.
“The exciting thing about the open space is it’s coming ... One of the biggest things (about this project) is it makes more open space,” said Apo.
Sales are expect start at end of year but it’s unclear when construction will be completed.
