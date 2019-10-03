Forecast: More passing showers, gusty trades through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure area far to the north of the islands will keep gusty trade winds blowing through early Friday. The atmosphere is still a bit wet and unstable, so expect more low clouds and showers mainly for windward areas. The winds will be strong enough to push some of those showers leeward.
A weak cold front will be approaching from the north by the weekend, which will weaken the trade winds. The weather should be a bit drier on Friday and Saturday before a band of clouds possibly reaches Kauai and maybe Oahu late Sunday or Monday. The weak frontal boundary should dissipate near Kauai. There may be a few more showers, mainly near Kauai, but overall we’re anticipating rather dry conditions for the weekend.
The strong trade winds are keeping a choppy east swell going through the rest of the work week. A current small northwest swell is on the way down, but a moderate north-northwest swell is expected to arrive late in the weekend to bring a boost in north shore surf. South shores will get a series of small south to south-southwest swells through early next week.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is up until 6 p.m. Thursday for leeward coastal waters of Oahu, the Kaiwi Channel, and leeward and windward coastal waters of Maui County. A small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Friday for Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, and the leeward and southeast waters off the Big Island.
