Forecast: Breezy damp conditions to persist through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy trade winds will hold firm through Friday. Numerous showers are expected for the windward and mauka areas of all islands mainly in the overnight to early morning hours. Isolated to scattered showers are expected over leeward areas. A passing disturbance and cold front breaks down the ridge north of the state, resulting in light trade wind flow across Hawaii through Tuesday.
Moderate choppy surf will persist along east facing shores due to strong trade winds. East shore surf will trend down over the weekend through early next week as the trades diminish.
Very small surf is expected on north facing shores through Friday. Surf will trend up Saturday as a small north- northeast swell fills in and a bigger northwest swell begins to arrive.
A series of small south and south-southwest swells will continue through early next week, keeping background to near seasonal average surf rolling into south facing shores
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.