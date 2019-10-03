A brutal attack in Kailua leaves a decorated Navy veteran in the hospital

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika McCallum, 29, says he was riding his bike home through Kailua District Park from a block party in Kailua town early Sunday morning when he was attacked by a group of men.
“Right when I went around that corner, somebody tackled me off my bike and I was pretty dazed after that,” said McCallum.
The Navy veteran said luckily his two friends were riding skateboards not far behind him and they eventually helped fight off the four men.
McCallum was left with fractures around his eye and a broken nose.
The suspects are still on the loose.
McCallum said they didn’t get a good look at the attackers because it was dark and they were wearing hoodies and bandanas.
He is hoping his story will prompt change in his community so this doesn’t happen again to another innocent person.
“I just urge any policy makers, anybody in the Kailua community, just to get with HPD because this happened not even 100 yards from their department,” McCallum said.
McCallum has proven to be a survivor in more ways than one.
The Navy corpsman was a medic with Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He said he is grateful to be alive... again.
“When I was in Afghan, I got shot. So, I got a Purple Heart,” he said. “I’m surprised this happened here. I was over in Afghanistan, I expected that stuff. But Kailua, I would have never dreamed this would happen here.”
“I just couldn’t believe somebody would do that to him,” said McCallum’s mother Karen Angus. “He’s a good boy, he doesn’t deserve to have something like that happen to him. He’s out there fighting for these punks who’s out there beating him up.”
Angus hopes someone anyone who witnessed her son’s brutal beating will come forward to police to make Kailua a safer place.
"I'm just hoping there's somebody out there who is maybe afraid to say something, but when they see what kind of person my son is, they'll find it in their heart to come forward and say they know who did it. They need to be off the streets," Angus said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.