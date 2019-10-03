Applications being accepted for affordable senior housing complex

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The application period for the third phase of an affordable senior living housing complex is now open.
The Meheula Vista Affordable Senior Rentals is located in Mililani Mauka. The project is being developed by the Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation.
Meheula Vista will provide housing to senior citizens with annual incomes of 60 percent or less of the area median income. That’s about $50,640 for one person, or $57,840 for two persons.
Monthly rent for the one-bedroom units ranges from $680 to $980 based on income.
This is the third phase of the project. This phase features 75 one-bedroom, one-bath residences, and is planned to be completed by the end of this year. Residents are likely to move in spring of 2020.
Applications may be requested by calling Locations LLC at (808) 738-3100. Completed forms may be submitted by e-email to meheulavista@locationshawaii.com or dropped off or mailed to 95-1060A Lehiwa Drive, Mililani, HI 96789.
Applications are due on Oct. 31. The lottery is scheduled for mid-November.
