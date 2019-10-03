Alaska Airlines announces plans to end 2 Hawaii routes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alaska Airlines has announced plans to end two routes to Kona next spring.
The Seattle-based carrier currently flies four times a week from San Francisco to Kona and the other three days it flies to Kona from Sacramento.
After March 19, both routes will end.
The decision was announced in the schedule and inventory update filed weekly by all carriers.
Alaska Airlines relies heavily on its Hawaii route network but has faced new competition from Southwest Airlines, which has avoided direct competition with Big Three routes to Hawaii, launching routes instead where it competes only with Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Hawaii consumers have looked forward to lower transpacific fares resulting from increased competition, but the downside of what industry insiders call “overbaked capacity” is the cancellation of some routes.
