Police arrest suspect accused of opening fire on ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of opening fire on his ex-girlfriend at a Kalihi bus stop over the weekend has been arrested, Honolulu police said.
Officers arrested 59-year-old Theodore Kim on Wednesday morning in Manoa on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.
Court records show that just six days before the shooting at the corner of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road, the victim had filed a restraining order against Kim.
Then on Sunday, Kim tried to convince her to leave with him.
When she wouldn’t go, police say he opened fire on her.
Sources say she was shot at three times with a 12-gauge shotgun after running to a nearby bus stop.
The woman escaped unharmed but sources confirm two vehicles were hit by gunfire.
“She made the right decision not to go with him and seek shelter at the bus stop,” said Honolulu Police Department Sgt. Chris Kim. “She’s very fortunate. Very fortunate that she was not injured.”
The suspect is currently on probation.
His criminal record dates back nearly four decades and includes 25 convictions ranging from drug charges to theft and assault.
Since 2007, Kim’s been found guilty of eight felonies, including three convictions for abuse of a family member.
