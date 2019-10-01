Passing showers hitching a ride on the breezy trades

Keep the umbrella close at hand for the next few days as cloud bands will bring periods of showers for windward and mauka areas. Breezy trade winds will push some of the shower-bearing clouds to the leeward sides of the smaller islands. The highest chances for precipitation will be during the night and morning hours. Drier weather should prevail by the weekend.
Trade winds will slow down as a weak cold front approaches from the north Sunday and Monday. It’s still too early to say if the front will reach the islands, but there could be a chance of a few more showers and cooler temperatures for Kauai and Oahu on Monday. Trade winds should increase again around Tuesday.
The breezy trades are pushing in a rough and choppy swell for east-facing shores. A moderate north-northwest swell is possible this weekend from a gale low currently near the International Date Line. South shores could see a series of small south-southwest swells Wednesday into the weekend. For mariners a small craft advisory remains in effect for coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island due to high winds and seas.
