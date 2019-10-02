Need a poke fix? Tanioka’s opens pop-up location in town

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local favorite now has a location closer to town. But it won’t be around forever.
Known for their fresh poke and ono ahi patties, Tanioka’s now offers all their favorites from Waipahu at a pop-up location at Ala Moana Center.
And just hours after opening Tuesday, there were lines out the door.
The eatery serves combination plate lunches with pesto pork and even kalbi, their famous poke, seasoned steaks, fried chicken and much more.
And if that doesn’t make your mouth water, they also have bentos and okazuya options.
The pop-up location ― near Nordstrom in the Ewa Wing ― will only be around until the end of December.
They’re open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to to 2 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
