Multi-million dollar courthouse opens in West Hawaii

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Leaders held a blessing Tuesday for the new Keahuolu Courthouse in Kona.
The $96 million complex has been 30 years in the making.
“Today’s celebration represents a significant milestone for West Hawaii. This building will provide a safe, secure, and modern place where people can come together to obtain justice,” said Chief Justice Recktenwald. “It has been a long time coming, but it has been worth the wait."
The courthouse is 140,000 square feet and sits on 10 acres of land. Inside, it has five courtrooms, juror and grand juror rooms, a Driverʻs Education Office, Juvenile and Adult Client Services and more.
The new courthouse also features two new sculptures.
Artist Matthew Salenger made one and called it “Creating Kamaaina.” It’s intended to explore connections to places.
The other sculpture is called "Ho’o Pohaku.” It was created by Jerry Vasconcellos using stone from the construction site.
