Maui police: 3 suspects held birthday party guests at gunpoint to steal cash, other items

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are looking for three suspects accused of crashing a birthday party, holding attendees at gunpoint and getting away with cash and other items.
The incident reportedly happened on Monday about 8:30 p.m.
Police said the three suspects ― wearing hoodies and face masks ― barged into the backyard of a home on Makaala Drive in Waiehu.
That’s where a birthday party with as many as 20 guests was happening.
Police said one of the suspects had what appeared to be a black shotgun.
The three got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, fleeing on foot toward Waiehu Terrace Park.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Detective Dennis Clifton at 244-6433.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.