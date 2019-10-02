Man extradited from California for Maui woman’s murder to appear before judge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was extradited from California for the 2014 murder of a Maui woman is now in custody on the Valley Isle and will appear in court on Thursday.
Authorities said Bernard Brown will appear before a Maui judge at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Brown was taken into custody in California on Sept. 20 after a Maui grand jury indicted him with the 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Moreira Monsalve, and was extradited to Maui on Wednesday.
Monsalve was last seen alive on Jan. 12, 2014 at Brown’s Wailuku home.
The mother of three was 46 at the time.
Brown had always been a “person of interest” in the case, even after he moved to the mainland.
After Monsalve’s disappearance, her purse and other belongings were found in a dumpster. But investigators weren’t able to find her body.
Brown’s bail has been set at $1 million.
This story will be updated.
