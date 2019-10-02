Indictment accuses 29-year-old of possessing child porn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 29-year-old man is in custody, accused of promoting child abuse in the second degree.
Aaron Robert Sequeira was arrested in Barber’s Point Monday.
He remains in police custody. According to an indictment, he allegedly had at least 30 images of child pornography.
The court documents say the minor in the sexually explicit images appeared to be under the age of 12.
He’s being held on $5,000 bail.
