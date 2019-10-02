Hawaii County’s costs for responding to TMT protest now top $4.4M

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The costs to deal with the ongoing Thirty Meter Telescope protest at Mauna Kea are mounting.
On Tuesday, Hawaii County revealed it’s spent $4.4 million so far in its response to the protest.
The vast majority of the costs ― $4.1 million ― were for law enforcement.
The protest at the base of Mauna Kea is now in its 80th day, and there’s no sign of a resolution in the short-term. Protesters say they’ll stand their ground for as long as it takes.
Supporters of the Thirty Meter Telescope project, meanwhile, say it’s gotten all the necessary approvals and construction should be allowed to proceed.
It’s not just Hawaii County spending big money on the response to the protest.
The Attorney General’s Office said in August that the state had spent $4.1 million on the conflict. The office has not released an updated figure.
