2 killed after pickup truck slams into rail pillar in Ewa

EWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed after the truck they were in slammed into a concrete pillar for the Honolulu rail guideway on Farrington Highway in Ewa, officials said.
It happened around 3 a.m. near Kahi Mohala.
EMS said when paramedics arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered two unidentified bodies.
Officials said their bodies were burned beyond recognition.
Honolulu police have shut down both directions of the highway, between Old Fort Weaver Road and Kualakai Parkway, for the investigation.
Details are still developing.
This story will be updated.
