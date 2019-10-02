Forecast: Brisk trade winds to hold through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will hold firm through Friday. A disturbance over the state will keep the atmosphere rain prone, so the trades will push showery low clouds over windward areas. Some showers will spread to the leeward sides of the smaller islands. Winds will weaken late in the week as a front approaches from the north. A band of showers along the front may reach the islands on Sunday. The front may bring a brief increase in windward showers to Kauai and possibly Oahu before dissipating.