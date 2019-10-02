Forecast: Brisk trade winds to hold through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will hold firm through Friday.
A disturbance over the state will keep the atmosphere rain prone, so the trades will push showery low clouds over windward areas.
Some showers will spread to the leeward sides of the smaller islands.
Winds will weaken late in the week as a front approaches from the north.
A band of showers along the front may reach the islands on Sunday. The front may bring a brief increase in windward showers to Kauai and possibly Oahu before dissipating.
Moderate choppy surf will persist along east facing shores through the remainder of the work week due to strong trade winds.
East shore surf will trend down over the weekend through early next week as the trades diminish.
The current small northwest swell will slowly lower today. A moderate sized north-northwest shifting to north swell is expected to arrive late in the weekend and hold through early next week, providing a notable boost to north shore surf.
A series of small south and south-southwest swells will continue through early next week, keeping background to near seasonal average surf rolling into south facing shores.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.