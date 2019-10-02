DOJ sues 5 Hawaii apartment complexes over alleged disability law violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The federal government is suing five Hawaii apartment complexes and a prominent construction company over alleged violations of disability law.
Four of the complexes are on Maui one is in Makakilo.
All were built by Albert Kobayashi construction with various architects.
The lawsuit lists many violations of Fair Housing construction requirements, including narrow doorways, small bathrooms and kitchens, and inaccessible common areas.
Louis Erteschik, of the Hawaii Disability Rights Center, said the scope of the suit is concerning.
“This is a shock to me to actually see this because ... there are so many allegations in so many places. I mean this is rampant,” he said.
The lawsuit demands that the construction deficiencies be corrected and anyone harmed receive damages.
Neither the Department of Justice nor Kobayashi construction responded to requests for comment.
