Crews respond to ‘major power outage’ on Maui; police urge caution on roads

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Electric crews are responding to a “major power outage” on the island, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many customers are affected.
On social media, residents were reporting outages in a number of communities, including Hana, Haiku, Kahului, Kihei and Lahaina.
The incident prompted the Maui Police Department to urge drivers to use caution on the roadways, especially at intersections.
Authorities are investigating whether the outages are being caused by a brush fire in Maalaea.
The fire prompted the evacuation of the Kaheawa Windfar, and is located in extremely steep terrainabove the intersection of Honoapiilani Highway and North Kihei Road.
Firefighters are conducting water drops by helicopter.
Hikers on the Pali hiking trail are also being asked to stay away from the area.
This story will be update.d
